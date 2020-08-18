Las Chicas go up in the world!

THE Las Chicas group of lady members of Moraira-Teulada U3A, who enjoy dining at local restaurants, met again for another socially distanced lunch, carefully observing all Covid-19 rules to stay safe.

THEIR elevated venue was the Attico restaurant at the top of the Javea Hotel, where they were able to enjoy stunning views of the roof of the Fisherman´s Church, the port of Javea and the coastline.

-- Advertisement --



The tapas starters were so delicious and so plentiful that many of the group had little room left for their main course, and, no doubt, certain pets dined well later that evening!

However, somehow those attending seemed to regain their appetites for dessert.

Thanks went to Lynn Clark for “being brave enough to organise the lunch, and THE first ever meeting in August”.