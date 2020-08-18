Hospitals in Spain’s Valencia see Sharp Rise in ICU Patients

Hospitals in Spain’s Valencia have reported a 33% increase in the number of patients admitted to ICU’s in the region.

The steady rise in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks has started to have an effect, and have now have fallen back to the levels of May. Right now there are 32 people receiving care in Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the Valencian Community, 33% more than last Friday, 24 are on the critical list.

The ICU wards have been experiencing a sustained increase in patients for several weeks after this figure hit rock bottom in early July when just four people were treated – and that figure remained the same until the 16th of that month. Since then, the trend has been upward with some occasional eases, latest data, however, indicates that the pace has increased again. The weekly data also shows those hospitalized in the ICU have now doubled from seven days ago when there were 16 people.

The upward trend is not only for ICU patients, the Valencian Community already registered 275 more patients, with 57 people admitted with coronavirus over the weekend, a 26% increase since the last update.

With a population of over two and a quarter million these figures represent an extremely small percentage of the total amount of infections in Valencia but are nonetheless worrying.