A CONSERVATION plan for historical heritage in the town of Rincon de la Victoria is currently being drafted.

-- Advertisement --



The Councillor for Historical Heritage, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, explained that “the preparation of the complete document will last six months, so in the first quarter of 2021 it will be presented for approval by the Municipal Plenary. The process of creating this conservation plan will have three phases and will have the participation of the public.”

One of the architects of the YAMUR Study, Pedro Gurriarán, highlighted that “The Town hall is making a commitment to the heritage of the entire municipality. This plan is the first in the province to be carried out for the entire municipality. We believe that it will be more effective than other plans already carried out in the province and its purpose will give better results.”

Residents may participate in this process by filling in the online questionnaire https://bit.ly/30spGfa and providing suggestions via email to participacion@rincondelavictoria.es until September 30.

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado excited by the conservation plans for the town.

Credit – Twitter