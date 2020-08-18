THE community spirit shown in helping the residents of the Lazy Days Pueblo Fiesta Mobile Home Park has been overwhelming, after the devastating fire suffered last week.

A friend of the Lazy Days community Maria Giles started a GoFundMe page with a €1000 target. Within 7 days of the pages creation the target was over five times its goal at €5,810.

The money from this page is helping those struggling to access personal funds, the destruction of bank cards, passports and other documentation in the fire has made it impossible for some families.

The local Town Hall have provided aid to the residents and assisted in communications with the British Consulate to arrange missing paperwork.

Donations can be made via GoFundMe page – Help the Lazy Days Families Get Back on Their Feet

Credit – Facebook