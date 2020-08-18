Flamenca fest for full house

WITH a sold-out house, the Caña Flamenca offered a show full of nods to Almuñecar, Granada and the Morente saga.

On the penultimate night of this edition of La Caña Flamenca 2020, Estrella Morente arrived at El Majuelo Park with the maximum audience that could be accommodated by the new normality.

Estrella accompanied by Enrique Morente Carbonell, offered part of her flamenco repertoire as well as her latest album “Copla”.

There were nods to her father, Enrique Morente, to her childhood when she played in that wonderful environment that is El Majuelo Park and to her beloved Almuñecar.

The fun will return to El Majuelo Park on August 28 for the closing evening by Marina Heredia with Jaime Heredia “El Parrón” and Curro Albaicín of guest artists, thus completing the concerts that Almuñecar de La Caña Flamenca 2020 hosts. You can find all the information about the festival and ticket sales through the website www.lacanaflamenca.com