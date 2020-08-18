Fantasy thriller to wrap up in Spain

THE psychological horror “La Casa del Caracol”, the first fiction feature film by director Macarena Astorga, is finishing its filming in the Axarquía region and will be presented at the Malaga Spanish Film Festival, which begins on August 21.

In the film, the writer Antonio Prieto decides to spend the summer in a town where he hopes to find tranquillity and inspiration for his next novel, and there he meets Berta, a woman for whom he feels an instant attraction, as well as some peculiar characters about whom he begins to write and investigate.

Antonio begins to discover that the locals keep many secrets and a disturbing hidden legend, and the reality that he will live in those days will make him realize that, sometimes, reality far exceeds myths.

“La Casa del Caracol”, has been one of the first films to be shot in Spain after the state of alarm due to the coronavirus, and its rights have already been acquired by RTVE and Canal Sur.