Expat businessman giving back to Albox local community

ALBOX businessman Glenn Unwin has been doing his bit to help those in need in his area.

The Albox Insurance owner has made a charitable donation to the Albox council Food Bank which supports struggling families.

-- Advertisement --



Glenn said he wanted to give something back to his local community.

“I live in Albox and I knew the Town Hall was struggling to supply food parcels, so I thought we ought to make a contribution”, Glenn told the Euro Weekly News.

After checking with the council what items they needed most he set off for a local supermarket and did a massive shop of household staples to help keep families in a vulnerable situation going.

“We should all stick together”, Glenn stressed.