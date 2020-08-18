Costa Almeria Covid-19 new infection rate slows

THE Costa Almeria new Covid-19 infection rate has slowed down.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported on Tuesday midday that 72 people in the province had tested positive for the virus over the previous 24 hours.

This compares with Monday’s new case figure of 186, a record daily number for Almeria.

Of the latest cases, 47 were detected in the Poniente region, 14 in the Levante-Upper Almanzora, eight in the Almeria city Health District and three were individuals not registered as residents in any provincial municipality or without Spanish documentation.

Sadly today’s statistics also reveal that Covid-19 has claimed another three lives, all in the Poniente, bringing the provincial death toll up to 63.

The number of people receiving hospital treatment for the virus has gone up by 10, one of whom is intensive care; the latest figure for provincial hospitalisations of 56 if for Monday.

Another 11 others have recovered from the illness since yesterday.

There are currently 1,673 active Covid-19 cases in the province, most of which are asymptomatic or with only mild symptoms and self-isolating at home.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 3,208 cases of the virus in Almeria, 2,934 detected by PCR tests, which is what the Health Ministry counts, and the remainder identified through serology tests.