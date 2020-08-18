Cases in Malaga Keep Rising and Costa del Sol Accounts for The Majority of Them

The pandemic continues to grow relentlessly in the province of Malaga, Spain. Over the last 24 hours, there have been a total of 189 new infections along with 12 new hospitalisations. These figures have been provided to news sources by the Ministry of Health and Families, as the region tries to stifle the rise of cases by adopting new measures.

The steep rise in cases shows a near 50% in the number of cases registered last week, where there was a total of 80 new daily cases on average. The rise has almost quintupled when compared to the number of new cases registered two weeks ago when there was an average of 42 new cases.

Now, two weeks later, the number of new COVID cases is close to 200 in just 24 hours. This Tuesday is the highest number registered over the last four months. The latest number of new daily cases, 189, is the highest figure across Andalucia’s provinces. Following Malaga in Almeria who has registered a total of 72 new cases.

And there is another even more worrying data: the new hospitalizations. The Autonomous Administration notifies 12 new admissions in just one day, triple the amount recorded the previous day. The western Costa del Sol continues to be the health district with the highest increase in coronavirus cases across the province. In just 24 hours, the Costa del Sol has registered 95 new out of the 189 registered this Tuesday.

Those positives are mainly concentrated in Marbella, with 57 new cases of the virus. The rest is located in Mijas (14), Fuengirola (7), Benalmadena (5), Torremolinos (4), Estepona (4), Manilva (2) and Benahavis (2). The second health district with the highest number of new victims is Malaga. Of the 61 cases registered in the district, 60 correspond to the city centre and one to Rincon de la Victoria.

