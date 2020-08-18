Baldomera’s book deal

INTERNET sensation Baldomera the Donkey, and her owner Ismael, have signed a book deal after winning the hearts of not only us here in Spain, but people around the world.

NubeOcho Ediciones the donkeys chosen publishing house, will launch the illustrated book in Spain at the end of September, which will be published in Spanish, Catalan and Basque. In the Autumn it will be released in Latin America, at the beginning of next year it will be published in Italian, and in the Spring in English in the United States.

-- Advertisement --



The story will revolve around values ​​such as friendship, the environment and the protection of animals.

Baldomera and Ismael continue to put a smile on all our faces.

Credit – Twitter