Wine and dine with U3A

The Wine & Dine Group from the U3A Marina Baixa, met at Yang Hu Restaurant in La Nucia on Friday, August 14, where they enjoyed a lovely meal and each other’s company.

THIS was only the third meeting since Covid-19 “spoilt the normal events calendar”.

-- Advertisement --



“As yet, we still do not know when we will return to normality, but we are hopeful that we may commence our monthly meetings in September, however it will all depend on no further breakouts and lockdowns between now and then,” said group secretary Joan Flint.

Watch out for press statements and emails Joan, for further confirmation.

If you have not heard about the winers and diners and would like to join them, you can be assured of a very warm welcome.

Visit the website www.u3amarinabaixa.com to find out more, or heck out their Facebook page. If you do not have internet access you can contact secretary Joan Flin on 966 808 591 or 663 637 167.

For more news from the Northern Costa Blanca, please follow this link