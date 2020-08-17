Watch: Woman in Spain’s Costa del Sol Goes Berserk Trying to Flee Parking Lot and Nearly Runs People Over

Resumen de mis vacaciones en #Marbella 2020 ♥️♥️ 👮 Detenida por conducción temeraria y dar positivo en alcohol 🤦🏻‍♂️ Posted by Marbella se queja on Monday, August 17, 2020

A video of a woman in Spain’s Costa del Sol who goes berserk whilst trying to flee the parking has made the round on social media. The horrific incident occurred at Victors Beach, a chiringuito beach bar on the Costa del Sol.

It is still unclear as to why the woman is so enraged, however, it appears as if a staff member from Victor’s beach in Marbella is trying to ensure she does not leave. The woman, who is seen driving a black Citroen vehicle is engaged in some type of argument with a member of staff.

-- Advertisement --



In an attempt to flee the scene, the woman drives off at full speed, nearly injuring people in the way, and finally crashes into a parked car on the side of the road. Tensions run high, especially with the cameraman who is warning everyone on the road to step aside as the woman seems to not care that she is almost running people over.

The reasons behind this erratic behaviour are still unclear, however, at the end of the video, it appears as if a nearby individual was able to approach the car and stop her before she fled.

The woman was ultimately arrested for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. The latter may have possibly been the reason why the woman was refusing to let her leave the parking lot.