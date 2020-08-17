HM Customs Enforcement units on the Rock have seized two vehicles with 4,600 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place last night (August 16) in the early hours when two vehicles were

-- Advertisement --



spotted driving at speed near the deserted cruise terminal.

Land and marine units were immediately deployed to the area and on arrival individuals were seen jumping onto small rigid inflatable boats ownership of which is illegal in Gibraltar.

Both vehicles were left with the boot doors open and loaded with cases of cigarettes inside.

A search of the area revealed more cases of cigarettes scattered amongst the rocks.

In total officers seized 4,600 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.