A 1990 government condom campaign slogan– ‘Saving lives doesn’t go out of fashion – put it on, put it on’ – has been resurrected and adapted to the current health situation to raise awareness among young people.

VILLAJOYOSA Town Hall has launched the 15-day initiative to raises awareness among young people of the obligatory use of face masks, and includes radio spots, posters in shops and messages on social media.

The slogan was used in 1990 by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Health to promote the use of condoms among young people.

The council decided “it was worth taking up again, adapting it to the current circumstances in order to save lives”.

