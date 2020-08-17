One killed in Pego accident

A 62-YEAR-OLD man was killed and his son, 34, injured when their motorcycle ran into a car in Pego.

The older man has died in the collision, which occurred at 10.20 in the morning, while the 34-year-old who was riding pillion was taken by ambulance to Denia hospital.

Municipal sources quoted in the Spanish media revealed that the accident occurred as the motorbike was overtaking another vehicle on a straight stretch of the CV-715 after leaving a succession of sharp bends.

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a woman of 51, had a panic attack and needed assistance from the paramedics attending the scene of the accident but did not need further medical attention, according to the Guardia Civil’s CICU Emergencies Unit.

Father and son, who were both from Valencia, were holidaying in Oliva.