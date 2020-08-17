Oliva Nova cup winners

In hot and humid conditions, Montgo Golf Society played a Medal Competition sponsored by Oliva Nova on Friday, August 14.

SHOWING everybody how it was done was winner Ros Fletcher with a net 71, second was Nigel Siddall with a net 76 pushing into third place on countback Sally Cottrell, who also had a net 76.

Two other players, Mick Farmer and Stella Fox, missed out on the prizes but also had net a 76.

There were three nearest the pins which were sponsored by Montgo and these were 3rd, 11th and 16th. The lucky winners were Stella Fox who picked up the prizes on the 3rd and 11th and Robin Thatcher who won on the 16th.

Simon Fox was the only person to get a two, winning himself a coveted Montgo ball.

Stella also kindly gave four jars of her very sought-after marmalade for card draws and the lucky winners were; Richard Delaney, Keith Cottrell, Shane Fitzsimmons and Richard Fox.

Montgo’s next competition is the Middleton Trophy, a Stableford sponsored by Nigel Siddall.

