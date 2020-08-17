THE Marbella municipal spokesman , Félix Romero, announced this Monday August 17, that “The Marbella Council will close the beaches indefinitely, depending on how the pandemic evolves, from 9.30pm, with a margin on half an hour to vacate the beach for 10pm. Access will then be allowed the following morning from 7am. Local police officers will be patrolling to ensure compliance”.

An exception to the limitations will be for the practice of sport fishing, providing you are in possession of a valid licence. The restrictions have been put in place to avoid social encounters such as, parties and barbecues as they may pose a risk to public health.

Romero highlighted the new rules are a preventative measure, “Although today the situation is controlled from a health point of view, it is necessary to adopt measures to stop the advance of the virus, the measure is aimed at guaranteeing the enjoyment of the beaches in safe conditions and that they do not become a place where there may be an outbreak”.

He also pointed out that the municipal disinfection team acts “in different areas more intensely” and that the Marbella Council will be “alert at all times in case we have to adopt additional measures.”

Félix Romero announced new restrictions for beach goers to help maintain public safety.

Credit – Marbella Ayuntamiento