New generation’s project for the future

THE association Nuevas Generaciones de Rincon de la Victoria has joined the ‘Sé valiente’ or ‘Be brave’ campaign which encourages young people to contribute their ideas and experiences to build a common project for the future, urging them to take a step forward and work for Rincón de la Victoria and all of Malaga.

This was explained by the president of NNGG in Rincon de la Victoria, Alba Ortiz, who stressed that “there are many young people who want to contribute their grain of sand to society with political concerns and wanting to improve the future of our municipality.”

Nuevas Generaciones is the largest political-youth organisation in the province of Malaga, with more than 1,800 members, and the campaign includes videos and images that will be launched on social networks, encouraging young people to interact and join this project from platforms like Facebook, Twitter and mainly Instagram.

Alba Ortiz wanted to emphasise that the doors of NNGG are open to all those young people “wanting to take action, to learn proactively and who want to feel useful working for the interests of our generation and of our land to be brave and step forward.”