ESTEPONA Council is inviting shows of interest in building and managing a residential centre for the elderly on 11,000 square metre plot of unused land in the Guadalmansa part of the municipality.

Two projects are envisaged, one for the construction of three blocks of sheltered housing for 156 elderly people who are fit and do not need special care and a second, a residential unit to house 158 pensioners.

Places may be offered to those who need long-term care or some form of temporary respite for convalescence and the group operating the complex will need to provide 24 hour care as well as health services.

It is envisaged that the centre which will offer a number of support services such as hairdressing, occupational therapy, cafeteria and lounge will be opened within the next three years.