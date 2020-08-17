Migrant Astonishingly Clings on to Ferry for Hours to Reach Spain’s Costa del Sol

A stowaway hanging on the stern ramp of Napoles, the ferry from the Balearia company, which carries out the daily route from the autonomous city of Melilla to Costa del Sol’s Malaga was discovered on Sunday afternoon.

The immigrant was perched on the ship by the stern ramp, where vehicles are allowed to enter the ship. He was astonishingly discovered before the ferry began docking at the port between 5.00pm and 6.00pm.

-- Advertisement --



A boat full of Guardia Civil officers can then be seen approaching the stern ramp as the ferry began the docking manoeuvres. As local news sources report, there has been bad weather during the journey, so it is rather astonishing that he could hold on for so long and not fall off the ship.

The last time something similar happened in the port of Malaga was in September of last year when the ferry was docking in Costa del Sol’s port in Malaga and an employee of the company detected three people hiding on the gangway of the ship and with the intention of jumping ashore. The ramp began to unfold when these stowaways were detected, they had travelled all the way from Melilla by hanging from this structure during a seven-hour journey.