MALLORCA’S hotels and businesses have reacted with dismay to the German government’s decision to include the Balearic Islands on its list of Covid-19 risk zones.

Berlin issued a warning on Friday against all but non-essential travel to the whole of Spain, excluding only the Canary Islands, due to a surge in new cases of the virus in recent weeks.

-- Advertisement --



Germany is Mallorca’s most important tourism market, and the move will have an “immediate impact” on the island’s sector, commented FEHM Mallorca Business Federation president Maria Frontera.

The FEHM head predicted hardly any bookings, stressing how desperately disappointing the German travel warning was “after all the efforts which have been made by the hotel owners and agents in the tourist chain to activate a minimum of the tourist activity in the Balearics.”

Frontera also pointed out that Mallorca’s hotels had adopted safety protocols and carried out extensive training of staff to prevent Covid-19 infections, while referring to a certain lack of controls “on the part of some groups at local level.”

Other business leaders on Mallorca has a similar response to the German announcement.

The president of the CAEB Balearic Confederation of Business Associations, Carmen Planas, told Spanish press it was a “hammer blow” to the regional economy.

She expressed the hope national tourism would compensate for at least some of the drop in the number of German visitors, but also called on the regional government to “urgently set out a health and public-private economic strategy” to deal with the situation.

The president of the ACOTUR tourist business association Jose Tirado went even further than Planas, describing the news from Germany as the “final death blow” to the summer holiday season.

“We didn’t know how to adapt to the new reality and we are paying for consequences”, suggested the PIMEM Mallorca Small and Medium-Sized Business Federation head Jordi Mora, while the PIMECO Mallorca Small and Medium-Sized Business Association president Toni Fuster said Germany’s decision meant what had been expected to be a not great peak season “even more difficult.”