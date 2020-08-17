Major improvement works set for Archaeological Heritage in Cartagena

Summer projects totalling more than €86,000 have been agreed and will contribute towards the significant improvements of Archaeological Heritage sites across Cartagena.

THE Mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, who heads the Archaeological Heritage Area, has been busy securing contracts for the works on various projects during the summer months.

The contract for works on the Caballero del Cerro de Despeñaperros Wall were the last to be awarded, meaning that maintenance can finally be carried out on the section of this wall, which is located in the heart of Cartagena, on which the Castle of San José sits.

The project was tendered for the amount of €14,762, with works set to cost around €80,000 upon completion.

The Mayor has also been secured works for the Archaeological Heritage site of Molino de las Piedras, costing around €19,904, which will see the installation of a flat roof on the infrastructure located in the Los Mateos neighbourhood.

€8,403 worth of works have already begun on the restoration of Castillo de la Concepción, which consist of repairing the Patio de Armas of the fortress.

“With these works, the Cartagena City Council continues to bet on the enhancement of its rich archaeological heritage,” highlighted the Mayor of Cartagena.

Works to restore three sculptures that surround the Pedreño Pantheon, in the Remedios cemetery, are set to begin shortly as part of rehabilitation and enhancement works of the Pantheon, that the Pedreño and Deu family owned in the Cartagena cemetery, and which has been municipally owned for decades.

These works are set to cost around €6,200.

The Pantheon was also awarded improvements of over €37,000, and will consist of; cleaning and rehabilitation of the exterior walls, the access columns to the portico, the crowns, the oculi that finish off the building and all the artistic grills that surround it.

Results of these works can already be seen.

Finally, in addition to all the works, the three limestone sculptures, representing the three theological graces (Faith, Hope and Charity), will be restored.

These works represent the Mayor’s commitment to protection, and enhancement, of sites and historic buildings of the municipality. “These buildings are just a sample of our rich history that we must respect and value, and by being restored we will be able to enjoy true architectural jewels of our municipality,” concluded Ana Belén Castejón.

Improvement works on some of the Archaeological Heritage sites should be near completion and available for visitors to see.

