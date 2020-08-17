‘MUJERES’ or ‘Women’ is the title of Coby Bloemsma’s latest exhibition showing in Nerja.



An interesting mix of female figures and portraits in different shapes, sizes, mediums and sculptures from recycled materials. The exhibition will be showing at the Sala Municipal in Calle Cristo in the heart of Nerja from Thursday August 20, until September 5, and can be visited daily from 11.30am-2pm and 7.30pm-10pm.

In 2018 Coby had a very successful exhibition in the same Sala in Nerja, but this year she presents us with a completely new and totally different range of work.

“During the lockdown I became creative with materials that I had lying about the house, like wood, stone and metal. I keep trying out new ideas, using different techniques,” says the Torrox-based artist.

Coby took early retirement and moved to England 17 years ago. She finally had time to do what she loves best: creating. “I enjoy making objects or jewellery or clothes, but in painting I have discovered my true passion,” she says. “This exhibition represents a new path I have chosen to follow. Exciting to see where it leads.” Coby has since lived in Spain for the past 11 years.

‘Mujeres’ exhibition of paintings and sculptures in Nerja.

Credit – Coby Bloemsma