RONDA wine companies are working hard to reinvent tourism related businesses in the area, as many seek to enjoy inland tourism hot spots avoiding crowding on the coast.

Companies are now offering the possibility of private tastings, taking into account the limitations for social gatherings and the corresponding security measures.

The Vetas winery, which has renovated its space for tastings, have added the option of preparing a pack to be able to enjoy a meal at home with a selection of meat and wines from their cellar. Options of different combinations of meat and wines with prices ranging between €50 and €100.

Another Ronda based company Bad Man Wines and La Perla Blanca winery offer the possibility of accommodation and a visit to its facilities for a price of €150 per person for two nights, a package that includes accommodation, a bottle of cold cava and Chocolates in the room upon arrival, a full breakfast basket both mornings, the tour to the winery and tasting of wines, in addition to what has been called a relaxed afternoon around the pool . An option that customers can expand with a dinner and a flamenco show in a restaurant located next to the winery itself.

Wine tasting in Ronda – keeping tourism alive

Credit – Junta de Andalucia