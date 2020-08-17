Events suspended due to new regulations

THE Torremolinos Town Council has suspended the events planned for the week of August 17 to 23 after the publication in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucia of the new measures approved by the Health Commission of the Inter-territorial Council to stop the increase in infections by Covid-19.



“It is a decision that we made because the regulations prepared by the board includes the obligation to have an authorisation from the competent body to hold large outdoor events and activities, so everything that was planned has been automatically cancelled so far,” said the Councillor for Culture David Tejeiro.

Within the hygiene and prevention measures in the field of culture, the Ministry of Health indicates that mass events must have a “risk assessment”.

For the moment, both the musical and theatrical performances of, ”We Have Talent” and the neighbourhood cinema that were to take place from Monday to Saturday are suspended. “Our intention is to continue with the events, so we will be requesting these authorisations and as they are granted, we will try to adapt, we have been working very well in the municipality in terms of compliance with the rules already established”, Highlighted the mayor.

Councillor Tejeiro, frustrated that the Government had not provided more information.

