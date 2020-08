A MOTORIST was lucky to escape with minor injuries after losing consciousness for a few seconds and crashing into another car before flipping his own.

THE accident happened just outside the petrol station in Villajoyosa at 11am on Sunday morning, August 16.

Several police officers, firemen and ambulance crews were quickly at the scene to close off Avenida Pais Valencia, and take the driver to Marina Baixa Hospital with ‘minor injuries.’