Donkey Dreamland on the Costa del Sol is Now Open to Visitors

THERE are so many people on the Costa del Sol who dedicate their lives to caring for abandoned animals but sometimes when they have just set up, they aren’t able to promote themselves to attract support.

Donkey Dreamland in Mijas has been a long time coming although it was the dream of Spanish born Amaya Isert who wants to give a long-term home to donkeys who are no longer wanted, particularly former ‘taxis’ in the nearby pueblo.

-- Advertisement --



Hoping to open to the public at the beginning of the year, a change of location followed by the lockdown meant a significant delay but the stable doors were opened on August 1 and visitors are now very welcome.

In due course she hopes to open a cafeteria on the property but in the meantime invites visitors to enjoy some time with these rescued donkeys who love human company.

The sanctuary can be found at Diseminado la Rosa, 79, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm but for more information of opening times and how to find the refuge visit https://www.facebook.com/donkeydreamlandmijas/.