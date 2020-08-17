Council Run Practise Range Open to All on Costa del Golf

THE Councillor for Sports, Joaquín Villazón, visited Benalmadena Golf to hold a meeting with those responsible for the golf school.
Benalmadena Golf is a municipal facility dedicated to this sport, where all audiences can visit and practice.
The most recent changes have been the replacement of all balls with 10,000 premium practice balls and the upper floor has also been reopened with new rugs on the tee-line, each with a set of chill-out furniture to enjoy your drink and food while hitting your balls.
“We would love for people to understand the concept as a bowling alley: renting your space for €6, a price that includes balls, clubs and even a drink. All this in the open air, in contact with nature and watching the sea: I think it is magical” said golf coach Javier Varela.
Night golf has also been reopened on the course, allowing practice until 11pm.