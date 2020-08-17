Costa del Sol’s Marbella Closes Beaches at Night as Spain Tries to Avoid Covid Infections

THIS Monday, a municipal spokesman for Marbella, Felix Romero, announced that the City Council will be closing the beaches of the municipality, as an additional measure on the top of those adopted by the Junta de Andalucia and the Ministry of Health to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Romero appeared at the press conference after the government meeting, and indicated that this new measure, which comes into force on Tuesday will be decreed ‘indefinitely.’ This new security measure involves the closure of beaches at 9.30pm after this time users will have a period of half an hour to leave the premises.

After 9.30pm, he pointed out, access to the beaches is prohibited, so events such as ‘moragas’ (bonfires), parties or barbecues cannot be held, and Local Police officers motorised with quad-type vehicles will ensure that both tourists and residents comply with the rule.

The measure is aimed at “guaranteeing everyone can enjoy the beaches in a safe manner and so that beaches do not become a place where an outbreak may occur,” he said.

Romero has called for “prudence, responsibility and prevention” from residents and tourists. “This pandemic requires many measures at the administrative level, but the main and essential criterion is the responsibility of each of the citizens and acting responsibly on a day-to-day basis,” he added.

He has also reassured that “today, the situation at a medical and health level is controlled, but we are not going to allow it to get out of control under any circumstances, and we will take the appropriate measures” to ensure this.