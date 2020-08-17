Costa Almeria Covid-19 daily infection record broken once again

THE week begins with the Costa Almeria once again registering a new record for the number of new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours.

Monday’s report from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department shows another 186 people have tested positive for the virus in Almeria since Sunday.

There have also been another eight hospitalisations.

Two residents of a care home in El Zapillo in Almeria city lost their lives to Covid-19 this weekend, one of whom was receiving treatment for a preexisting serious medical condition. The provincial death toll from the virus now stands at 60.

The Government Sub-Delegate in Almeria Manuel de la Fuente described the current situation in Almeria in an interview with Spanish press as “worrying, but not alaming.”