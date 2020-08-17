A college in Orihuela has been been recognised for its continued exceptional contributions to the promotion of Physical and Sports activity.

THIS is the seventh consecutive year that the College of Hurchillo has received this recognition by the Ministry of Education for the projects the establishment has developed, and for the last three years the Ministry of Education has granted the facilities its Healthy Life seal of approval.

The College of Hurchillo carries out an educational program for its students where sports is the fundamental basis.

The rewards for the concentration on sports has seen the College receive a permanent exhibition on Pierre de Coubertain and the world of Olympism. Recognition received by the International Olympic Committee.

Projects such as, Recreational Club “Orchello” to stimulate the activity of hiking, has been instrumental in the continued success of the College, with the “Neuroscience in Motion” project, that enables all students to carry out sports activity at the beginning of the educational day in order to stimulate the body and mind, considered to be another huge success story.

In the seven years, various athletes have visited the centre, some of them Olympians, to encourage and applaud the efforts of the students.

The programs and projects the College work on also promote healthy habits, and a good diet, something the centre has been working on for many years.

The Hurchillo Public School intends to continue working hard to build on their successes, for both the College and the students.

The director of the centre stated, “we believe that we must continue with sports activities outdoors and in contact with nature. This recognition makes us put more effort into our actions ”

The College looks to explore different sporting activities, such as; handball, tennis, paddle tennis, rugby, roller hockey, orientation and table tennis.

Another of the initiatives is to continue “La Milla de Hurchillo” and the holding of the First National Congress of Dance at School, a great event that will value the benefits of dance within the educational world.

