AS water sports of all types become more popular in Gibraltar, the Government is worried about the safety of those using paddleboards and other non-powered water craft during periods of inclement weather.

To this end therefore it is introducing a new flag with a yellow background and black ball in in the centre which is recognised internationally and indicates the prohibition of all non-powered craft in the water.

On such occasions, the Black Ball Flag will fly beneath the standard yellow flag that indicates that bathing is allowed.