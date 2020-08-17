Benidorm wants your views!

BENIDORM is asking for the collaboration of young people in the development of its first Youth Plan which will be launched before the end of the year and run until 2023.

OVER the coming weeks, the Department of Youth will seek the views of young people in Benidorm through an electronic survey that will form the basis of the town’s first Youth Plan.

Councillor for Youth, Jaime Jesus Perez, explained the survey will be open to anyone aged between 12 and 30 years of age and “aims to know and respond to any concerns and ask young people which activities they would like to take part in in areas such as education, training, or work”.

Once the data is processed in September, a plan will be drafted, said Pérez.

To enable this, ‘transversal meetings’ with the other council departments, as well as with cultural, festive, sports or youth associations will be held.

People aged between 12 and 30 represent 22 per cent of the population registered in Benidorm – a significant chunk.

It is expected that the Youth Plan will become operational before the end of the year.

“As a thank you for your collaboration, two tickets for the next edition of the Low Festival will be raffled among the young people who participate in the survey”.

