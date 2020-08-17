Art route goes ahead for fourth year

THE brochure of the fourth Frigiliana Art Route with the locations and artists exhibiting their work is now available.



The art route goes ahead for it’s fourth year regardless of the pandemic to the delight of local artists. The event will be held from Friday October 2, for two days.

Due to the special circumstances of this year, the brochure will be available to everyone by scanning a QR code.

Of course, all prevention measures against COVID-19 will be implemented so that the fourth Art Route is possible, in a protected environment: Limited capacity, safety distance, mandatory face masks, mandatory hydro-alcoholic gel and all the security measures in force at the time.

A QR code will be provided for the full digital brochure

Credit – Facebook