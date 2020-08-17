Another Costa del Sol Town Wins Certificate of Safe Tourism

EVEN though there are fears of another spike in coronavirus, municipalities throughout the Costa del Sol are working hard to ensure that residents and visitors are safeguarded.

The Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE), issues a Safe Tourism Certificate and the latest recipient is the town of Benalmadena and this is valid for one year.

It basically guarantees that the facilities in the town have been checked and are in accordance with Government advice on the prevention of health risks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This certification is another example of the effort made by the Council to ensure that tourists know that Benalmadena is a safe destination,” said the mayor and councillor of tourism Victor Navas.