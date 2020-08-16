UK Weather: Torrential Rain Sweeps across England as MET office issue Yellow Warnings

The UK Met Office has forecast torrential and thunderstorms as yellow thunderstorm warnings are put in place.

There is a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms – triggering warnings of flash flooding and severe travel disruption.

-- Advertisement --



The heatwave which hit the country last week has brought with it torrential rain, lightning and gales, with a months’ worth of showers falling in some parts of the UK yesterday. The MET office warning also covers Monday, as experts reckon the stormy weather will last well into next week- with parts of England being told to brace for floods.

The rivers Blythe, Cole, Rea, Stour, Smestow Brook and Upper Tame are all at risk of breaking their banks today. The ongoing warm weather provides ideal conditions for thunderstorms to occur- the Met Office said.