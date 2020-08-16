UK Coronavirus: Over the Last 24 Hours Infections Rose by 1,040 and Five More Deaths were Reported

THE UK’s coronavirus death toll rose by five in the last 24 hours bringing the total fatalities to 41,366, according to the latest government figures.

However, cases are down by 20 from last week when 1,062 people in the UK tested positive for the coronavirus. Last Friday 1,441 cases were logged – the highest daily increase for two months.

It is thought the rise in cases is most likely due to a large increase in testing- as 182,987 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. In total, the UK has carried out a staggering 14 million tests, with hospital admissions slowly heading down.

It comes after a weekend of quarantine panic as over 160,000 travellers to France were told with a short notice that they would need to isolate for 14 days on their return, sparking anger and frustration from thousands of stranded Brits.

The Government was told months ago apparently that testing people coming to the UK from “red list” countries could help end the “quarantine roulette” farce they have been accused off.