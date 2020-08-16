U3A Vall Del Pop – hiccup in re-opening programme

It is with “much regret” that the President of U3A Vall Del Pop has announced a hiccup in its re-opening programme.

THE planned General Assembly for September 4 has been cancelled after the Murla Municipality advised the Polivalent cannot be used until re-opening is permitted by National Government.

At present there is no indication when this permission will be given.

But do not despair – U3A Vall Del Pop can meet again at the next Coffee Morning at El Cid on August 27, starting at 10.30am. Why not go along and enjoy time with friends.

Later the same day, The Entertainers are due to perform at Los Arcos, on N332 near the turn for Pedreguer, starting at 7.30pm. Proceeds in aid of Jalon Valley Help.

Meanwhile, the Goodwill Team are promoting a Sponsored Walk, in the orange groves around Orba on October 4. Entry is €8, and additional sponsorship is welcomed.

This year’s Walking Treasure Hunt, starting and ending in Jalon will be on September 20. Again, entry is €8 and teams must be registered by September 15.

All money raised by both events will go to the Goodwill Team charity fund, where an even greater need for help this year is anticipated – so “please sign up for both events or sponsor others”, urged the team.

They added: “With care, we are coming out of lockdown and hopeful with consideration for others we will all come through the pandemic stronger in our friendships and companionship.”

For further information on U3A Vall del Pop, check out their website: http://www.u3avalldelpop.com

