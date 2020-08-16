Three Spanish Industrial Sectors Saw Growth During June According to INE

By
John Smith
-
0
Tobacconists
Tobacco performed well in June Credit: JaulaDeArdilla flickr

THE latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) show that although industry in Spain is showing definite signs of recovery, just three sectors actually saw growth in June 2020.

In essence, cigarette and drug manufacturers saw very little problem with the lockdown as both tobacconists and pharmacies were allowed to remain open for the whole of the pandemic and therefore saw business rise in the fist half of the year.

The other sector than has grown relates to computers, technology and electronics.




