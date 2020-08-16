Thousands of Brits still Stuck in France left Frustrated and Angry after Missing Quarantine Deadline

THOUSANDS of Brits are still stranded in France after missing the last ferries out of France before the new 14-day quarantine rule came into force.

One group, who managed to charter a fishing boat to get home, posted their journey on social media as massive tailbacks formed heading to the Channel Tunnel and the ferry ports. It is understood that another family missed the 4 am deadline as they were refused entry to a boat because their dog’s passport had the wrong stamp!

Many are faced with the prospect of staying in France until prices drop to pre-quarantine levels. Some were understood to be staying at their second homes in France, meaning the journey back would have cost up to 1000% more in some cases. The other problem for parents is that their children will now have to self-isolate in the UK- as most schools start back on the 2nd of September, potentially incurring fines.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, the train service which carries vehicles through the Channel Tunnel, said it carried nearly 30 per cent more vehicles from France to the UK last Friday than forecast. An extra 22 train departures were laid on, carrying over 30,000 more passengers in 11,600 vehicles, the company said.

Thousands of Eurostar service passengers snapped up tickets at increased prices to get home before 4 am on Saturday to avoid a fortnight of self-isolation. The quarantine conditions also apply now to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

Stranded travellers even turned to private jets to get them home from France. Charter companies reported a “huge spike in demand” hours after the government imposed new restrictions. One operator, PrivateFly, said bookings had trebled.

“Following the changes to the UK’s quarantine list overnight we’ve received a surge in demand for private jet travel out of affected countries,” Adam Twidell, the company’s chief executive, said.