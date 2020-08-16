Spanish Doctors back the anti-COVID packages saying ‘following security measures in nightclubs is very difficult if not impossible to enforce’ and smokers MUST keep their distance while smoking or vaping.

The Spanish Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities yesterday unanimously agreed coordinated actions in Public Health to act in the face of the increase in cases of COVID-19.

“This is the first time in a democracy that coordinated measures have been formally declared in the field of Health that will be adopted jointly by all autonomous communities and cities,” highlighted the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa- it was that statement that caused uproar for businesses in the music and nightclub scenes.

Europe makes the wearing of masks mandatory

Almost all European countries have now introduced new mandatory laws for the obligatory use of masks in public of confined spaces. Researchers, writing in two new papers, attempt to tackle the efficacy of masks, one more rigorously than the other, and come to differing conclusions. One study examined the effect of masks on seasonal coronaviruses (which cause many cases of the common cold) and found that surgical masks are helpful at reducing how much virus a sick person spreads.

There are plenty of recent examples that show when large groups of unprotected people assemble there is a high-risk factor for contagion. These ‘spreads’ have happened all over the world- its a scientific fact and not a political ‘lever’ to be used to guide an opinion one way or the other. The bottom line, experts say, is that masks help keep people with COVID-19 from unknowingly passing along the virus.

Is it impossible to enforce the law in nightclubs?

Let’s take a local (Malaga) example of how difficult it is for authorities to enforce social distancing in nightclubs. EWN recently ran a story about a nightclub in Benalmadena on Spain’s Costa del Sol that had been shut down by police. The BOA nightclub was spot-checked recently and found not to be observing the social distancing rules so the police warned the staff about the consequences for not applying the rules in the club.

A few hours later and the police checked back in to find the situation had deteriorated even worse! no social distancing-no masks-and a DJ with customers dancing! Needless to say, the bar was ordered to close and is awaiting a court date. There was, of course, no need for the bar to do that- but in these times everyone is struggling financially and you have empathise with the owners who are just trying to make a living.

More scientific evidence- not rumours!

When someone’s lungs are exposed to flu or other infections the adverse effects of smoking or vaping are much more serious than among people who do not smoke or vape.

Smoking makes COVID worse if you get it and smoking — and vaping — increase the risk of being infected and developing COVID-19.

As of April 28, 2020, there were 19 peer-reviewed papers that had data on smoking and COVID disease progression, 17 from China, 1 from Korea, and 1 from the US. The peer-reviewed meta-analysis of these 19 papers found that smoking was associated with more than a doubling the odds of disease progression in people who had already developed COVID.

The WHO (World Health Organisation) has also concluded that ” smokers are more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19, compared to non-smokers” and smoking increases the risk of COVID-19 by increasing the risk of heart, lung, and other diseases.

So, another ‘old wives tale’ banished! When Salvador Illa, the Spanish health minister introduced these new laws, that have yet to be enforced in Andalusia, it was for our safety and well being, not for political reasons as you can now see. After all, if it was a political move shutting down nightclubs and bars would hardly get him re-elected!

These laws have been bought in to stop the spread of the virus and to protect us. Only until infections rate start to drop and outbreaks are controlled will Spain be able to revert back to some of ‘normality’.