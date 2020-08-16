Spain’s Latest Measures Against COVID Adopted in Andalucia at Midnight Tonight

On Monday, midnight tonight, the latest measures Spain has adopted to curtail the rate of COVID infections will come into force in Andalucia. Elias Bendodo, a spokesperson for the Junta de Andalucia has assured that these measures “will go into effect today at midnight” in addition to the previously established security measures.

Last Friday, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, issued a set of new measures and recommendations which were to be applied unanimously across all autonomous communities. However, because of legal practicalities, some regions have adopted these regulations earlier than others.

Now, these newest measures will be the latest addition to previously established security regulations such as, using masks at all times and ensuring social distancing is upheld. From midnight tonight (Monday, August 17), capacities at bars and restaurants will be capped again, nightlife venues will close, and smoking in public places will be prohibited unless a two-metre security distance can be upheld. “This prohibition also applies to the use of any other inhalation device for tobacco, water pipes, hookahs or similar, including electronic cigarettes or vaping,” confirms the new rule.

Concerts and cultural activities that have been scheduled in Andalucia for the summer may continue but they must also abide to the 1:00 a.m. curfew. This curfew is applicable to all restaurants, bars, and hospitality businesses. Furthermore, clubs, cocktail bars and bars that only sell alcoholic drinks will not be allowed to open at all, they will be banned both during the day and at night.