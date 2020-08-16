Spain’s Famous Starlite Festival on the Costa del Sol Could Face the Chop

The fate of one of the most important festivals in Spain, Costa del Sol’s Starlite Festival in Marbella, has been placed in the hands of the Junta de Andalucia. Faced with the impossibility of the measures decreed to curb coronavirus infections, nightlife venues across the nation must close.

The quintessential festival in Andalucia, Starlite, has adapted with great success to the regulations and has managed to adapt to all the security measures decreed. However, the continuity of the festival is now in question as the nation decreed the closure of all nightlife venues.

-- Advertisement --



In recent days there has been an alarming rate of coronavirus infections, especially in asymptomatic patients. The use or non-use of masks is a debate that remains in question and recently Madrid had a protest with hundreds of anti-maskers. Countries in Northern Europe boast of fewer infections and have no need for masks, but instead, they enforce tests and quarantines for visitors, an aspect which leaves Spain lagging behind as they demand masks and open borders.

One of the festivals that have survived the coronavirus and must continue to do so with the same energy is Starlite, although its fate now rests in the hands of the Junta de Andalucia. The space that could accommodate a total of 30,000 people has been left with a reduced capacity of 1,500 people. Starlite must continue its journey and rise with the triumph, as a standard-bearer of the world of culture in this country. The proof of its success is that there has been no contagion, showing that the creation of culture is safe if handled correctly, no matter how you look at it.