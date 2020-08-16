Scientists Believe the Coronavirus First Evolved in a Chinese Mineshaft Eight Years Ago!

Scientists now say that the Coronavirus first appeared among workers clearing bat faeces from Chinese mineshaft back in 2012 and may not have come from Wuhan market after all.

Scientists believe the devastating virus, that has triggered a world-wide Pandemic and killed over 760,000 people, may have actually began 1,000 miles away from China’s Wuhan’s wet markets.

It was eight years ago that six miners in the Mojiang mine in southwestern China’s Yunnan province fell ill with a pneumonia-like illness after they have been given the task of removing bat faeces from a cave. After the work was finished, 14 days later, three workers tragically died from the illness.

Chinese Physician Li Xu, who treated the miners, describes how the patients had a high fever, a dry cough, sore limbs and, in some cases, headaches — ‘all the symptoms we now associate with COVID-19’, said Virologist Jonathan Latham and molecular biologist Allison Wilson.

The biologist, Zhong Nanshan, who managed the SARS outbreak in 2003 then sent sample tissues from the infected miners to the Wuhan lab, where many believed the virus was leaked from. After testing the samples, the scientists at the lab then found the source of infection was a SARS-like coronavirus from a Chinese rufous horseshoe bat.

The world is still waiting for an effective vaccine to be released, economies are crumbling and experts say it will years before a recovery can be expected.