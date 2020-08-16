Not a load of rubbish in Denia

RUBBISH collected by Denia’s street-cleaning concessionary Urbaser in July was only 8.6 per cent below last year’s levels.

Rubbish generated by the local population gives a rough guide to occupancy and although Covid-19 has prevented or discouraged international tourists from visiting the Costa Blanca, Urbaser’s figures -reveal in the Spanish media – demonstrate that Denia has still received visitors.

Between July 1 and 31, the concessionary’s lorries carted away 2,699 tons of rubbish, compared with 2,952 in 2019.

Unsurprisingly, there was a larger gap for June with 1,835 tons of rubbish compared with 2,225 last year – a 17.5 per cent drop – as the State of Alarm, which did not end until June 21, prevented movement between regions.

Tourism sector sources pointed out that Denia’s traditional “second residence” tourists, many of them from inside Spain, has helped to cushion the blow.