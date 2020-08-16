New role for historic Jalon mill

JALON councillors voted at the last plenary session in favour of spending €750,000 on rehabilitating the historic Giner watermill.

Once renovated, it will become the town’s Cultural Centre, explained the town’s Heritage councillor Gerard Fullana.

-- Advertisement --



Work should begin in January next year, he said, and the building will eventually house Jalon’s public library and an exterior auditorium, with an interior museum where visitors will be able to see the old mill’s impressive grinding system.

The Giner mill was one of the town’s four flour mills that were located along the River Jalon and was first documented at the end of the 14th century.

Adapted throughout the intervening centuries and into the Industrial Revolution, the mill continued to evolve in the 20th century and was in use until the 1970s.

“It is the only remaining witness of Jalon’s history since the Mediaeval era,” Fullana said.

It was agreed during the same council session to appoint an official town chronicler, inviting applications from those people interested in occupying this post.