Meghan Markle’s Movie Comeback Deal Could Earn Her a Huge €40 Million after Relocating Close to Hollywood

MEGHAN Markle is “planning a movie comeback”- her return to the big screen could net her €40 million after she and Prince Harry “relocated to be close to Hollywood,” reports claim.

It is understood the Duchess of Sussex has bought the Santa Barbara mansion with Prince Harry ­specifically because it is close to Hollywood, movie bosses claim Meghan could earn more €40 Million just for her first appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have plans to become ‘financially independent,’ but it is reported that are already worth about €36 million, none of that money reportedly belongs to the crown

During her acting career, the Meghan Markle was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the very popular TV series Suits. Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose films include The Heat, Spy and Ghostbusters, said movie chiefs are dashing to work with the ­39-year-old ex-royal. When asked if he would sign up the duchess, he replied: “Meghan, bring it on. I would love to have you in a movie. I think she is great. I’m a fan.”

InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit added: “I think her pulling power both in America and on a global scale is phenomenal. “Whatever role she does, everyone is going to want to see her. We are talking a €55 million fee. People are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start. “If she returns to Suits, it would be the biggest TV series in the world.