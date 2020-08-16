Holland warns against non-essential travel to Balearics

THE Netherlands is warning against all but non-essential travel to the Balearic Islands following an increase in Covid-19 cases on the archipelago in recent weeks.

The Dutch government has added the Balearics to its code orange travel list, meaning residents of Holland are advised not to travel to the islands unless absolutely necessary.

Travellers arriving back in the country from the Balearics are recommended to get tested for the virus immediately at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and are urged to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Dutch travel warning for the islands came into effect first thing on Sunday, at the same time as for Burgos, Navarra, Madrid, Salamanca and Almeria.

Several other regions of Spain were already on the orange list, including Huesca, Soria, Zaragoza and Teruel.

The decision to designate the Balearics as an orange travel zone follows the German government’s inclusion of the islands in its warning issued on Friday against non-essential travel to Spain, with the exception of the Canary Islands.