Breaking News: Woman in West London Arrested for Murder of 10-year-old-boy

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a ten-year-old boy was found dead at a house in west London.

The arrest came after the woman visited a west London police station and spoke with officers at around 2.30 am this morning. Acting on the information the woman told police, a few minutes later the boy was found dead at a home in Cumberland Park, Acton. She has now been arrested on suspicion of murder after officers and the London Ambulance Service attended a home in Acton and found the dead 10-year-old boy.

-- Advertisement --



Officers are sure they know the boy’s identity but are waiting for formal identification, his next of kin have been informed. It is understood the woman was known to the child and nobody else is being sought at this stage in connection with the death.