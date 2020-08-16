Breaking News: US President Donald Trump’s Younger Brother Dies in Hospital

US President Donald Trump paid tribute to his “best friend” and youngest brother following his death at 71.

-- Advertisement --



“It is with [a] heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday. The 74-year-old president had visited his brother in the hospital in New York the day before his death, saying to reporters: “He’s having a hard time.”

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

The youngest of the Trump siblings had remained very close to the president and, as recently as June, even filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, Mary.